Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker completed the 4.5km swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation, in just one hour and 27 minutes.

At the moment, they have raised £15,425 on behalf of their student Brooke Canning for the Matt Hampson Foundation.

In a post on JustGiving, Stephen wrote: “Just over three years ago, one of our pupils, Brooke Canning, had her life turned upside down when a road accident left her paralysed from the chest down.

"Overnight, Brooke went from being a carefree teenager to facing life in a wheelchair, relearning the most basic skills and adapting to life as a tetraplegic."

The Matt Hampson Foundation was a lifeline for Brooke in her recovery. The Foundation provides advice, support, relief and treatment for anyone aged 16 or over suffering serious injury or disability.

Stephen continued: “Brooke has travelled to England to access this incredible care, and it has made a real difference in her journey. Our goal is to raise £20,000 so the Foundation can continue changing lives like Brooke’s."

Posting on social media after the swim, Stephen said: “Delighted to say we both made it safely to Portrush harbour. A great experience and a really enjoyable swim.

"Blown away by the amount of money we have raised on behalf of Brooke for the Matt Hampson Foundation. Thank you to everyone who has donated to this inspiring charity. We appreciate all the good wishes and support as well.

"Thank you to Richard Connor and Charlie Adjey from Causeway Boats for your support and guidance. Also to Beni McAllister from Portrush Yacht Club and Stuart Currie for their support also.”

To donate to the fundraiser, go to JustGiving

1 . NEWS Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker took on the swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation. Photo: CAUSEWAY BOATS

2 . NEWS Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker took on the swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation. Photo: CAUSEWAY BOATS

3 . NEWS Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker took on the swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation. Photo: CAUSEWAY BOATS

4 . NEWS Limavady High School teachers Stephen McConnell and Paul Elliker took on the swim on Saturday, September 27, in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation. Photo: CAUSEWAY BOATS