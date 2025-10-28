Mr McCallan said the last academic year saw the school seeking to build on our successes of previous years and that it gave him great pleasure to report on and showcase “the collective and individual brilliance” of our pupils both inside and outside of the classroom.

"At A2 level an excellent 80% of pupils achieved three A Levels at the top grades, A*-C, with a 100% pass rate - every pupil passing every exam. Whilst across Northern Ireland 31.3% of all grades awarded were A* or A, at the college 35.8% of entries achieved those grades.

"With 70% of all grades within the A* - B range, again well above the Northern Ireland average, this has been yet another outstanding year for our A level students who did themselves, their families and their school proud and it is heart-warming to see so many of these fantastic young people back with us today,” the headmaster said.

"In terms of individual pupil achievement an incredible 33 pupils gained two or more A*/A grades, almost one third of the year group. Worthy of special mention are Dovydas Capas and Isaac Irwin who achieved 4 A*/A grades whilst Megan Barbour, Hannah Kinloch and Joshua Serplus each achieved three straight A* grades.

"A further 12 pupils, deserve their very own plaudits for achieving three grade A* or A grades - Ariana Bohacekova, Lucy Given, Harry Hutchinson, Ethan Jones, Dylan Liggett, Ruby McAllister, Mia McDonald, Lucy McDowell, Martha McTernaghan, Lewis Robinson, Lyla-Grace Thompson and Sophie Warwick – I think you’ll agree that these are simply wonderful results, and worthy of a our recognition here today.

"To all of our ‘leavers’, I wish to thank you for adding so much to the life of this school throughout your time with us and I trust you leave with the fondest of memories and a real sense that you belong to something truly special. We made a commitment to you that you would be ready – that you would achieve excellent outcomes in examinations that would allow you to navigate your future successfully.

"That you would be taught so that you were prepared with the knowledge, skills and attributes required to be successful in a rapidly changing world. That you would be provided with rich experiences inside and outside of the classroom to help you see the ‘big picture’.

"I know, you’ll agree that as I will outline throughout the remainder of this report that together we have achieved exactly that.”

Mr McCallan outlined that the Y13 pupils also excelled at AS Level with 81.4% of all grades awarded at A-C.

Top performers were Andrew Kinnen and Igor Juszczak who both achieved four straight A grades. A further seven pupils secured an impressive three grade A’s each, namely Grace Cochrane, Reuben Garvie, Ciara Gault, Leah Heasley, Alfie Speer, Jessica Thompson and Victoria White.

At GCSE level, 98% of pupils achieved at least 7 A*-C grades including English and Maths. With 42% of all grades at A*-A and almost three quarters of all grades being A*-B, the school was well above the Northern Ireland average for these benchmarks.

Former Meadowbridge PS pupil, Anna Wilson, was our star performer with an amazing 11 straight A* grades.

A further seven pupils achieved a remarkable 11 A*/A grades – Leah Balfour, Darcey Given, Matthew Lamont, Alexander McMeekin, Freddy McTernaghan, Ben Serplus and Harry Stevenson. With a further 18 pupils achieving 8 or more A* / A grades the College pupils continue to produce wonderful outcomes at GCSE level, Mr McCallan said.

"Whilst we rightly celebrate these outstanding high achievers today, I want to take a moment to recognise every one of our pupils who worked so diligently over the last year.,” he added.

"Behind every grade is a story - of dedication, hard work, determination and often remarkable resilience. Many of these incredible young people have overcome significant challenges to achieve these results, with the path to success not always straightforward, often facing barriers that others may not have seen nor to this day be aware of.

"We are so proud of each and everyone one of them.

"These results are the culmination of a truly collective effort. We are a small school and a big family. Our close-knit school community - pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, carers, friends, mentors, Reach team, Links and so many more work seamlessly together with the best interests of every young person at heart to ensure that today this small school can celebrate such big results.

"As headmaster, this is a privilege that I do not take for granted. Today, I wish to pay tribute to you all - thank you.”

