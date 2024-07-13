In pictures: Lurgan Royal Black Institution members enjoy annual July 13 parade in Bangor

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:54 BST
Royal Black Institution members from Lurgan took part in their traditional parade in Bangor on July 13.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was a tradition that members of Lurgan RBDC No 2 travelled to Bangor for their annual parade.

“The Bangor parade complements the institution’s July 13 celebrations at Scarva and is a day for all the family to enjoy,” he said.

Sir Knight Andrew Hamill, Worshipful District Master of Lurgan District No 2, has been a member of RBP 353 for around 20 years. He said a combination of tradition and a family day out made the Bangor event very successful over the years.

Spotting a friend during the parade in Bangor on Saturday.

1. July 13

Spotting a friend during the parade in Bangor on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Spotting a friend during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down.

2. July 13 parade

Spotting a friend during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Members of the Royal Black District No. 13 on the march during the parade in Bangor.

3. July 13 parade

Members of the Royal Black District No. 13 on the march during the parade in Bangor. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Sporting an alternative to the bowler hat during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down.

4. July 13 parade

Sporting an alternative to the bowler hat during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

