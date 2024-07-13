In pictures: Lurgan Royal Black Institution members enjoy annual July 13 parade in Bangor

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was a tradition that members of Lurgan RBDC No 2 travelled to Bangor for their annual parade.

“The Bangor parade complements the institution’s July 13 celebrations at Scarva and is a day for all the family to enjoy,” he said.

Sir Knight Andrew Hamill, Worshipful District Master of Lurgan District No 2, has been a member of RBP 353 for around 20 years. He said a combination of tradition and a family day out made the Bangor event very successful over the years.

2 . July 13 parade Spotting a friend during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

3 . July 13 parade Members of the Royal Black District No. 13 on the march during the parade in Bangor. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker