In pictures: Lurgan Royal Black Institution members enjoy annual July 13 parade in Bangor

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was a tradition that members of Lurgan RBDC No 2 travelled to Bangor for their annual parade.
“The Bangor parade complements the institution’s July 13 celebrations at Scarva and is a day for all the family to enjoy,” he said.
Sir Knight Andrew Hamill, Worshipful District Master of Lurgan District No 2, has been a member of RBP 353 for around 20 years. He said a combination of tradition and a family day out made the Bangor event very successful over the years.
1. July 13
Spotting a friend during the parade in Bangor on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
2. July 13 parade
Spotting a friend during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
3. July 13 parade
Members of the Royal Black District No. 13 on the march during the parade in Bangor. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
4. July 13 parade
Sporting an alternative to the bowler hat during the Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No 2 parade in Bangor, Co. Down. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.