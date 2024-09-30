IN PICTURES: Macmillan coffee morning in Ballintoy

Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:12 BST
Ballintoy Young at Heart Club recently held a fundraising coffee morning.

There was bright sunshine as the group for over 55s gathered at St Joseph’s Hall in Ballintoy to welcome guests and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Here’s how they got on...

Ballintoy Young at Heart Club coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Care in St Joseph's Hall, Ballintoy.

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

