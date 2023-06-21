Macosquin LOL 310 were presented with a new bannerette by the Kelly Family recently in memory of their latefather Bro. William Kelly who had been in the lodge for 68 years.

Reverend Paul Lyons of St. Mary’s Parish Church in Macosquin opened the evening with prayer before handing over to Worshipful Bro. Mark Kelly who spoke about his father and the bannerettes.

Rev Lyons dedicated the bannerette which was unfurled by WDM Bro. John Parke along with Bro. William Kelly (Jnr).

Macosquin Smith’s Defenders RBP 256 were also presented with their new bannerette from Mrs. Etta Hutchinson who was represented by her family. WM Sir Knt Kenneth Hutchison spoke about Etta and the support she has given to both Orders.

Rev Lyons again dedicated the bannerette before it was unfurled by WDM Sir Knt Derek Cauley along with Etta’s son Sir Knt Michael Hutchinson.

Both the bannerettes were made by Bro. Trevor McKay, with thanks to Bro. Robert Butler for his help.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Community Members of the Kelly family pictured with Macosquin LOL 310 new bannerette are from left: Bro. Greg Kelly, Bro. Alex Kelly, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Bro. Simon Kelly. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Community The Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector of Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated the new bannerette for Macosquin RBP 256 and LOL 310 with Wor. Sir Knight Derek Cauley WDM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Community Family member of the Macosquin Loyal Orders who combined to dedicate and unfurl new bannerettes. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

4 . Community The Hutchinson Family: back row, from left, Jean Hutchinson, Gemma Hutchinson, David Allen, Sharon Allen, Julie Hutchinson; Seated, from left, Maud Downes, Michael Hutchinson, Rev. Paul Lyons, and Ruby Connor. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia