Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
The Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector, Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated new bannerettes for Macosquin LOL 310 and Macosquin RBP 256 with Bro. Trevor McKay, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Wor. Bro. John Parke WDM, Bro. Robert Bulter. Pic: McAuley MultimediaThe Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector, Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated new bannerettes for Macosquin LOL 310 and Macosquin RBP 256 with Bro. Trevor McKay, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Wor. Bro. John Parke WDM, Bro. Robert Bulter. Pic: McAuley Multimedia
The Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector, Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated new bannerettes for Macosquin LOL 310 and Macosquin RBP 256 with Bro. Trevor McKay, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Wor. Bro. John Parke WDM, Bro. Robert Bulter. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

In pictures: Macosquin Loyal Orders combine to dedicate and unfurl new bannerette

Macosquin LOL 310 were presented with a new bannerette by the Kelly Family recently in memory of their latefather Bro. William Kelly who had been in the lodge for 68 years.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Reverend Paul Lyons of St. Mary’s Parish Church in Macosquin opened the evening with prayer before handing over to Worshipful Bro. Mark Kelly who spoke about his father and the bannerettes.

Rev Lyons dedicated the bannerette which was unfurled by WDM Bro. John Parke along with Bro. William Kelly (Jnr).

Macosquin Smith’s Defenders RBP 256 were also presented with their new bannerette from Mrs. Etta Hutchinson who was represented by her family. WM Sir Knt Kenneth Hutchison spoke about Etta and the support she has given to both Orders.

Rev Lyons again dedicated the bannerette before it was unfurled by WDM Sir Knt Derek Cauley along with Etta’s son Sir Knt Michael Hutchinson.

Both the bannerettes were made by Bro. Trevor McKay, with thanks to Bro. Robert Butler for his help.

Undefined: readMore
Members of the Kelly family pictured with Macosquin LOL 310 new bannerette are from left: Bro. Greg Kelly, Bro. Alex Kelly, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Bro. Simon Kelly. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

1. Community

Members of the Kelly family pictured with Macosquin LOL 310 new bannerette are from left: Bro. Greg Kelly, Bro. Alex Kelly, Wor. Bro. Mark Kelly, Bro. William Kelly (jnr), Bro. Simon Kelly. Pic: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

The Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector of Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated the new bannerette for Macosquin RBP 256 and LOL 310 with Wor. Sir Knight Derek Cauley WDM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM. Credit McAuley Multimedia

2. Community

The Rev. Paul Lyons, Rector of Macosquin Parish Church, who dedicated the new bannerette for Macosquin RBP 256 and LOL 310 with Wor. Sir Knight Derek Cauley WDM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM, Sir Knight Kenneth Hutchinson WM. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Family member of the Macosquin Loyal Orders who combined to dedicate and unfurl new bannerettes. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

3. Community

Family member of the Macosquin Loyal Orders who combined to dedicate and unfurl new bannerettes. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

The Hutchinson Family: back row, from left, Jean Hutchinson, Gemma Hutchinson, David Allen, Sharon Allen, Julie Hutchinson; Seated, from left, Maud Downes, Michael Hutchinson, Rev. Paul Lyons, and Ruby Connor. Credit: McAuley Multimedia

4. Community

The Hutchinson Family: back row, from left, Jean Hutchinson, Gemma Hutchinson, David Allen, Sharon Allen, Julie Hutchinson; Seated, from left, Maud Downes, Michael Hutchinson, Rev. Paul Lyons, and Ruby Connor. Credit: McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Page 1 of 1