In pictures: Maghera full of festive cheer as Santa switches on Christmas lights

The day began with festive fun and entertainment in Maghera Walled Garden, Christmas crafts in the Lurach Centre and Mrs Claus in Maghera Library.
Friendly elves were on hand to entertain the crowds as well as Anna and Elsa, live music and lots of festive treats including toasted marshmallows.
Santa then made his way to Hall Street via Fairhill accompanied by the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown, where both carried out the count down to the switch on of the Christmas lights in Maghera for 2024.
A fantastic evening was had by all.
