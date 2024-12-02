In pictures: Maghera full of festive cheer as Santa switches on Christmas lights

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:21 BST
Maghera was full of festive cheer on Saturday as Santa took up his annual residence in the potting shed at Maghera Walled Garden for the afternoon, before turning on the Christmas lights in the town.

The day began with festive fun and entertainment in Maghera Walled Garden, Christmas crafts in the Lurach Centre and Mrs Claus in Maghera Library.

Friendly elves were on hand to entertain the crowds as well as Anna and Elsa, live music and lots of festive treats including toasted marshmallows.

Santa then made his way to Hall Street via Fairhill accompanied by the Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Wesley Brown, where both carried out the count down to the switch on of the Christmas lights in Maghera for 2024.

A fantastic evening was had by all.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council Cllr Wesley Brown pictured with Santa switching on the Christmas lights in Maghera.

1. Festive cheer

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster Council Cllr Wesley Brown pictured with Santa switching on the Christmas lights in Maghera. Photo: Supplied

Deputy Chair of MId Ulster Council Cllr Wesley Brown pictured with some of those who enjoyed the Maghera switch-on.

2. Festive cheer

Deputy Chair of MId Ulster Council Cllr Wesley Brown pictured with some of those who enjoyed the Maghera switch-on. Photo: Supplied

Santa and his Helpers arriving at the switch-on of Maghera's Christmas lights on Saturday night.

3. Festive cheer

Santa and his Helpers arriving at the switch-on of Maghera's Christmas lights on Saturday night. Photo: Supplied

Enjoying the Maghera Christmas lights switch-on.

4. Festive cheer

Enjoying the Maghera Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MagheraMid Ulster District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice