MId Ulster Council Chair Cllr Dominic Molloy pictured at the Maghera town centre fun event on Saturday.

In pictures: Maghera plays host to the fifth and final Mid Ulster town centre fun Saturday

The fifth and final Mid Ulster town centre Saturday event took place in Maghera on Saturday, with lots of entertainment and activities for shoppers visiting the town.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, came down to meet with shoppers in the town who enjoyed some extra entertainment including walkabout entertainers, caricaturists, live music, face painting and Copper Gent Living Statue.

We hope you've enjoyed our town centre Saturday events across the district in the last few weeks and thank you for shopping local and supporting our local businesses.

Mid Ulster Council's Chair Cllr Dominic Molloy meets some of the artists who took part in the fun event on Saturday.

Mid Ulster Council's Chair Cllr Dominic Molloy meets some of the artists who took part in the fun event on Saturday. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

This little girl enjoyed meeting the characters at the town centre fun event in Maghera on Saturday.

This little girl enjoyed meeting the characters at the town centre fun event in Maghera on Saturday. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Young people meeting one of the many characters who attended the fun event in Maghera town centre.

Young people meeting one of the many characters who attended the fun event in Maghera town centre. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Enjoying themselves at the fun event in Maghera town centre on Saturday.

Enjoying themselves at the fun event in Maghera town centre on Saturday. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

