In pictures: Magherafelt ploughing match goes ahead after four-year absence

After an absence of four years due to Covid and other factors Magherafelt Ploughing Society was delighted to once again be hosting their annual ploughing match.

Excellent land was generously placed at our disposal by the Brown family at Ballygillen Farm, Loup, which allowed the match to go ahead in what has been a wet and difficult season.

Dry conditions overhead, fantastic ground conditions underfoot together with a 100% turnout amplified the enjoyment of the spectators and the competitors who had travelled far and wide (from Dublin, Louth and the Loup). Things were well underway when the last competitor arrived.

The Society would like to thank the judging undertaken by Sam Bowman, Robert Brown, William Hood and William Purcell and when all was added up the man who arrived last ended up being 1 st – the Ian Simms masterclass performance won him 1 st place in the 12” class and he was crowned Champion of the Field.

1 . Great conditions! Pictured at Magherafelt Ploughing Society's annual ploughing match: Harry, Don, David and Jack Wright. Photo: Submitted

2 . Annual ploughing match Cameron Nutt onboard his Cockshutt tractor. Photo: Submitted

3 . Good conditions for ploughing match Declan, Jack, Bobby, and David Anderson at the Magherafelt Ploughing Society's annual ploughing match. Photo: Submitted