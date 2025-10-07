In pictures: Magherafelt Sky Blues celebrate 55 years 'at the heart of the community'

Founded in 1970 by a group of passionate local footballers, the club has grown into one of the largest youth set-ups in Northern Ireland.

From the outset, the Sky Blues have welcomed players and supporters from all walks of life, fostering an inclusive, family-oriented culture that remains central to everything they do.

The club’s home is Spires Park, a ground steeped in local history. Known as Stoney Park for decades, it was officially renamed in 2007 and has since been the backdrop for countless matches, memories, and milestones.

The 2025–26 season has been particularly significant. After several years away, the senior men’s teams have returned to the Ballymena Intermediate Provincial League, competing once again at Intermediate level.

The team previously left the league in 2017 after lifting the title, and their return — alongside the reserves — to second and third division football has been met with great pride across the club.

The first team is managed by Gary Rafferty, with Paul McQuillan and Dominic Crozier as part of the management team. The reserves are guided by Lukasz Wisniewski and Jason Martin. Both teams are thriving on the challenge of competing at this level once again.

Club Presidents Sean Kelly and Willis Quinn — both original founders in 1970 — remain actively involved today.

Youth football continues to be the beating heart of the club. It currently provides playing opportunities for approximately 600 young people across multiple age groups. A major highlight in recent years came in 2023 with the introduction of the Girls Blades teams.

The club’s youth programme is widely recognised for its quality, scale, and community focus. For many involved, the phrase ‘Sky Blues Family’ perfectly captures the supportive and welcoming atmosphere that defines the club.

This year, Magherafelt Sky Blues also commenced an exciting new partnership with Dungannon Swifts FC. This collaboration represents a fantastic opportunity for both clubs, who share a common vision for youth development.

The club committee has expanded in recent years, blending the experience of long-standing volunteers with the fresh energy of new members. A major ambition for the future is the development of Spires Park, including the creation of a permanent clubhouse. It wants to grow membership, but this is challenging without a clubhouse or suitable ground to support future development and ensure the club’s role within the community can continue to flourish.

Chairman Gerry Kelly embodies the history and values of club. “Fifty-five years is a huge milestone for this club,” said Gerry. “We’re proud of our history and everything we’ve achieved so far — but we’re also looking forward. With the support of our community, we’re determined to keep growing and to provide opportunities for generations to come.”

The club remains firmly focused on honouring its proud past while building for an even brighter future. The development of Spires Park and the creation of a permanent clubhouse are at the heart of that vision.

The club is calling on all members, supporters, and the wider community — who the Sky Blues continue to serve and support — to get behind this vision and help make it a reality.

Selection of Magherafelt Sky Blues committee members.

Magherafelt Sky Blues Senior Team who compete in the Ballymena Intermediate Provincial League Division two.

Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves who play in Ballymena Intermediate Provincial League Division three.

Spires Park - the home ground of Magherafelt Sky Blues.