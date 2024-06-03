IN PICTURES: Magilligan celebrates launch of new multi-use games area (MUGA)

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:27 BST
A new multi-use games area (MUGA) has been officially unveiled at Magilligan Community Centre on Seacoast Road, providing a major boost for the local community and surrounding area.

The project, part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, saw the creation of an outdoor games and recreation space with an artificial surface, which will be available for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy, regardless of the weather conditions.

The facility also has floodlights making it available for use during the dark evenings in winter months.

Under the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, projects have also been delivered in the settlements of Armoy, Cushendall, Garvagh, Mosside, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin .

Ruairi McLaughlin with the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at the unveiling of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre.

Ruairi McLaughlin with the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan at the unveiling of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan plays football with pupils from St Aidan’s Primary School, Magilligan.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan plays football with pupils from St Aidan’s Primary School, Magilligan. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Nathan Devlin at the official opening of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre.

Nathan Devlin at the official opening of the new multi-use games area at Magilligan Community Centre. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with local volunteers at the newly unveiled multi-use games area in Magilligan.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan with local volunteers at the newly unveiled multi-use games area in Magilligan. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

