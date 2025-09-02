In pictures: Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown hosts popular display in conjunction with Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:05 BST
Residents and friends of Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown enjoyed the opportunity to turn back the clock on Friday evening.

A visit by 52 exhibitors who brought along a variety of classic cars and vintage vehicles proved a great way to rekindle many memories.

What started as a one-off event three years ago organised by the home’s activities coordinator Michelle Jones in conjunction with members of the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club has now become a popular annual occasion for not only the residents but also their family members and the wider community.

"An event like this is something that is no longer an option for many of our residents, being able to interact with the community and ensuring our residents still feel like they have a sense of purpose is so important,” said Michelle.

"Special thanks go to The Birches Vintage and Classic Club along with the independent classic car owners, also to Clodagh Cooper who kindly give up her time to sing for everyone.”

