In pictures: Mahon Hall Care Home residents in Portadown roll back the years with vintage car display
The special event at Mahon Hall Care Home was planned in conjunction between Michelle Jones, personal activity lead at the home, along with John Wilson and the Birches Vintage Club, Maurice Craig, Randal Mawhinney and Ballintaggart Cars & Classics.
"Offering a wide variety of new and exciting activities to stimulate our residents is at the core of what we do in Mahon Hall,” said Michelle.
"Activities based around reminiscence are so important as recalling memories from times gone by can help to allow older adults restore a sense of identity which they may feel they have lost or no longer recognise. We aim to include as many people and organisations from outside of our home in our activities so that we can create a sense of community which can sometimes be lost when living in a care setting.”
Michelle extended her thanks to all involved in helping to make the evening such a success.