"Offering a wide variety of new and exciting activities to stimulate our residents is at the core of what we do in Mahon Hall,” said Michelle.

"Activities based around reminiscence are so important as recalling memories from times gone by can help to allow older adults restore a sense of identity which they may feel they have lost or no longer recognise. We aim to include as many people and organisations from outside of our home in our activities so that we can create a sense of community which can sometimes be lost when living in a care setting.”