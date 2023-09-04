Register
June Boyd pictured with her granddaughter, Ella Rose (6) at the Mahon Hall Care Home vntage evening. PT36-211.June Boyd pictured with her granddaughter, Ella Rose (6) at the Mahon Hall Care Home vntage evening. PT36-211.
June Boyd pictured with her granddaughter, Ella Rose (6) at the Mahon Hall Care Home vntage evening. PT36-211.

In pictures: Mahon Hall Care Home residents in Portadown roll back the years with vintage car display

Residents of a Portadown care home enjoyed a wonderful evening of reminiscing when a collection of beautiful classic vehicles came to visit.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST

The special event at Mahon Hall Care Home was planned in conjunction between Michelle Jones, personal activity lead at the home, along with John Wilson and the Birches Vintage Club, Maurice Craig, Randal Mawhinney and Ballintaggart Cars & Classics.

"Offering a wide variety of new and exciting activities to stimulate our residents is at the core of what we do in Mahon Hall,” said Michelle.

"Activities based around reminiscence are so important as recalling memories from times gone by can help to allow older adults restore a sense of identity which they may feel they have lost or no longer recognise. We aim to include as many people and organisations from outside of our home in our activities so that we can create a sense of community which can sometimes be lost when living in a care setting.”

Michelle extended her thanks to all involved in helping to make the evening such a success.

John Wilson of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club and Cristina Citea, acting manager of Mahon Hall Care Home pictured during the vintage vehicle visit to the home on Friday evening. PT36-200.

1. A chance to roll back the years

John Wilson of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club and Cristina Citea, acting manager of Mahon Hall Care Home pictured during the vintage vehicle visit to the home on Friday evening. PT36-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Keith Lucas of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club pictured with Mahon Hall resident Jim Hunniford at the vintage evening on Friday. PT36-201.

2. Enjoying the evening

Keith Lucas of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club pictured with Mahon Hall resident Jim Hunniford at the vintage evening on Friday. PT36-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Norman Cooke, left, and Marlene and Holt McKeown pictured with a 1967 Morris Minor Convertible at the Mahon Hall vintage evening. PT36-209.

3. Vintage style

Norman Cooke, left, and Marlene and Holt McKeown pictured with a 1967 Morris Minor Convertible at the Mahon Hall vintage evening. PT36-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Stanley Fee, left, and Mahon Hall resident Noel McCammick admiring a 1960s Morris Minor at the vintage evening on Friday. PT36-210.

4. A shining example

Stanley Fee, left, and Mahon Hall resident Noel McCammick admiring a 1960s Morris Minor at the vintage evening on Friday. PT36-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

