The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated local recipients who were included in the New Year’s Honours List.

The first since the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, the list featured eight recipients who were recognised for their work in a variety of fields.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I am delighted that HM The King’s New Year Honours List highlights the achievements of our citizens who make an invaluable contribution to communities here in the Borough and further afield.

“From education, environmental issues and business to charitable work and support for the vulnerable, we are very proud of these ambassadors for our area, and I was pleased to recognise their achievements by inviting them to Cloonavin.”

Peter Jack was appointed an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to endurance sport and charity in Northern Ireland. Heather Pratt, Chair of the Board of Governors of Rossmar Special School in Limavady, along with Professor Anne Heaslett, former Principal of Stranmillis University College, received an MBE for services to education.

William Oliver DL becomes an MBE for services to education, business, and charities in County Londonderry. Victor Chestnutt was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to agriculture. Joseph Breen received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to marine science and to environmental protection.

Retired Lt Col James Holmes was recognised with an OBE for services to vulnerable people in Nepal while Anthony Morrison received the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire) for voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland.

