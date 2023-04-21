The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hosted a reception at the Cloonavin recently for members of Compass Advocacy Network (CAN), Ballymoney.
Among the representatives to be greeted by Cllr Ivor Wallace were Tori McIntyre (winner support worker of the year at the national Learning Disability and Autism awards) and Linda McKendry (CO3 leadership award 2022 for Covid champion and senior management team at CAN).
Danielle McKee pictured with Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at a civic reception at council headquarters in Coleraine for representatives of Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Ballymoney Photo: s
Tori McIntyre, winner support worker of the year at the National Learning Disability and Autism awards, pictured with Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at a civic reception at council headquarters in Coleraine Photo: s
Linda McKendry, CO3 Leadership Award 2022 for Covid champion and Senior Management Team at CAN pictured with Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at a civic reception at council headquarters in Coleraine Photo: s
Linda McKendry, CO3 leadership award 2022 for Covid champion and senior management team at CAN with Danielle McKee pictured with Cllr Ivor Wallace Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at a civic reception at council headquarters in Coleraine Photo: s