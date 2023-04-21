Register
In pictures: Mayor holds reception for CAN representatives

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hosted a reception at the Cloonavin recently for members of Compass Advocacy Network (CAN), Ballymoney.

By Una Culkin
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:07 BST

Among the representatives to be greeted by Cllr Ivor Wallace were Tori McIntyre (winner support worker of the year at the national Learning Disability and Autism awards) and Linda McKendry (CO3 leadership award 2022 for Covid champion and senior management team at CAN).

