Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan welcomed players from Street Soccer NI to a reception in Cloonavin highlighting their recent success.

The charity uses football and sport to bring positive change to people’s lives, working with a range of people dealing with challenges such as those experiencing homelessness, asylum seekers and people in long term unemployment and more.

The charity helps support over 200 people each week experiencing a range of problems, and is based in Coleraine as well as Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Downpatrick. This year they’re taking both men and women's teams to the Homeless World Cup in Seoul, Korea for ten days, with over 50 countries represented at the event.

The Coleraine branch has been in operation since July 2021 and Mayor McQuillan who met the players said: “I was pleased to meet players from Street Soccer NI who are due to represent NI in the upcoming Homeless World Cup.

“We cannot underestimate the power of sport in people's lives, especially at times when live is difficult and initiatives like this really help.”

With Coleraine players Yasmine McTaggart and Tristan McFarland set to travel to South Korea this September for the 2024 Homeless World Cup representing Northern Ireland, the Mayor added: “Congratulations to these five fantastic football players and good luck for the Homeless World Cup in September.”

As well as the Homeless World Cup, players from Street Soccer NI were invited to the Irish Street Leagues 20th Anniversary Invitational International Tournament in Tallaght Dublin to represent Northern Ireland. They competed against Ireland, England, Finland and Lithuania.

Of the eight men selected, three were from the Coleraine project - Jonny Holland, Brooklyn George and Reece Oliver.

An amazing experience was had by the players and staff with Northern Ireland winning the tournament. Jonny Holland was awarded Goalkeeper of the tournament to add to the same award picked up at the Homeless World Cup in Sacramento 2023.

Sally Kelly, Team Leader, Housing Solutions Causeway who also attended the reception said, “Congratulations to Street Soccer NI’s recent success at the Irish Street Leagues Tournament. We also wish the players every success as they represent Northern Ireland in the Homeless World Cup in Seoul, South Korea.

“The Housing Executive have proudly supported this thriving sports project through our Community Cohesion grant over a number of years. We appreciate the efforts the project makes year on year to reach its ultimate goal of bringing positive change in vulnerable people’s lives through soccer.

“They are to be commended for their work with players from ethnic minorities, the homeless sector and the asylum seeker community who are experiencing housing, employment, education, addiction and mental health issues.”

Stephen Flemimg from Street Soccer NI added: “Thank you to the Mayor, Councillor McQuillan for hosting our local players.

“We’ve witnessed over the years what a huge impact this event can have on people’s lives. Many come back full of motivation and confidence to make positive changes in their lives including getting a house, entering employment, becoming a volunteer and more.”

To read more about Street Soccer NI visit https://www.streetsoccerni.org/

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan with Jasmine McTaggart and Tristan McFarland who will play at the Homeless World Cup 2024 in Seoul. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Reece Oliver, Johnny Holland and Brooklyn George, players from the Irish Street League 20th Anniversary International Invitation Tournament, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, at a reception in the Clonavin to celebrate their recent success in Dublin. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan pictured with players from former World Cup Championships Aaron Connor (Cardiff 2019) and Johnny Holland (Sacramento 2023). Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL