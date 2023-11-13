In pictures: Mayor lays wreath at Coleraine War Memorial to mark Armistice Day
On Saturday, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council took part in an Armistice Day wreath laying ceremony at Coleraine War Memorial.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
A further Armistice Day service was held by the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney.
Councillor Steven Callaghan also attended a Remembrance Day service at Limavady War Memorial, where he laid a wreath on behalf of citizens of the Borough.
