Register
BREAKING
Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan lays a wreath to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War MemorialMayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan lays a wreath to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial
Mayor Cllr Stephen Callaghan lays a wreath to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial

In pictures: Mayor lays wreath at Coleraine War Memorial to mark Armistice Day

On Saturday, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council took part in an Armistice Day wreath laying ceremony at Coleraine War Memorial.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT

A further Armistice Day service was held by the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney.

Councillor Steven Callaghan also attended a Remembrance Day service at Limavady War Memorial, where he laid a wreath on behalf of citizens of the Borough.

MLA Maurice Bradley prepares to lay a wreath to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial

1. Remembrance

MLA Maurice Bradley prepares to lay a wreath to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Laying wreaths to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial

2. Remembrance

Laying wreaths to mark Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Marking Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial

3. Remembrance

Marking Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Marking Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial

4. Remembrance

Marking Armistice Day November 11 at Coleraine War Memorial Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MayorGlens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastRoyal British Legion