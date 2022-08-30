Mayor Carson joined 99 other riders on a lap of the circuit and was pleased to make a presentation to legendary Dromara Destroyer, Raymond McCullough, who has had a fast uphill section of the circuit named ‘Ray’s Rise’ in his honour.
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, pictured with the riders who took part in the lap of 100 bikes during the Ulster Grand Prix Centenary Day at Dundrod.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson as he led the lap of 100 bikes during the Ulster Grand Prix Centenary Day at Dundrod.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson pictured with Ulster Grand Prix race winners Ray McCullough and Bruce Anstey during the Ulster Grand Prix Centenary Day at Dundrod.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson pictured with Robert Graham, Chairman of the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club and Des Stewart, Chairman of the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters Club during the Ulster Grand Prix Centenary Day.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON