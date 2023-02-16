Register
Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, David McCorkell, speaks at the event in Cloonavin.

In pictures: Mayor welcomes Lord Lieutenants, Vice Lord Lieutenants and Deputy Lieutenants

A special reception has taken place in Cloonavin for Lord Lieutenants, Vice Lord Lieutenants and Deputy Lieutenants of County Antrim and County Londonderry.

By Una Culkin
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 11:19am

Hosted by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Council has an excellent relationship with the Lord Lieutenants and Deputies who are connected to our Borough, and since taking up the position of Mayor I have been fortunate to meet with some of them at official engagements.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the work they do, including the support they offer to many of Council’s civic activities where their presence is greatly appreciated.

“The recent passing of HM The Queen helped to highlight the importance of our links, bringing us together to coordinate the marking of this unprecedented occasion in our area while the coronation of HM The King later this year will provide further opportunities for collaboration which I am greatly looking forward to.”

1. Reception

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, speaks at the event.

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2. Reception

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Helen Mark, Ian Mark, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Mrs Montgomery, Jean Davidson and Alastair Davidson, Deputy Lieutenant for County Londonderry.

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3. Reception

Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Alison Millar, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, David McCorkell, pictured at the event in Cloonavin.

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4. Reception

Richard Kane; Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry William Oliver, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Frances Anne, Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry Richard Archibald.

Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

