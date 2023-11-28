In pictures: Mayor's breakfast in aid of RNLI
The RNLI has been named as the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s charity for the year.
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Cllr Steven Callaghan has worked with local partners to present what he hopes will be an exciting programme of events the people of the Borough will be keen to support.
On Saturday, November 25, the Mayor hosted a ‘Big Breakfast’ in Christ Church Main Street Limavady. The event was a fantastic morning of food and conversation. The suggested donation for this event was £10, with all proceeds going to the RNLI.
