In pictures: Mayor's reception for St Vincent de Paul conferences

Councillor Ivor Wallace held the event in Cloonavin to recognise the charity’s work across the local area. It took place on September 27, coinciding with the feast day of St Vincent de Paul.

Thanking all those who attended, the Mayor said: “I was very pleased to bring our Borough’s St Vincent de Paul volunteers together to express our gratitude for everything they do to help those most in need in our communities.

“We are very fortunate that the charity is so active in many different parts of the Borough. Given current circumstances, when many people are facing ever increasing living costs, this input has never been more important.

“It was interesting to hear about their different fundraising efforts, and how this is used to fund practical help for our most vulnerable residents. I want to thank them once again for the friendship and support they demonstrate, and their ongoing commitment to addressing poverty and social inequality.

“Alongside the reception, I was very pleased that Cloonavin was able to join the charity’s annual awareness raising campaign by lighting up in blue on the evening as well.”

The Conferences represented at the event included St John’s Coleraine, St Mary’s Portstewart, Errigal, St Patrick’s Ballymoney, St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Ballycastle, St Malachy’s Coleraine, St Mary’s and St Columba’s Rasharkin, St Patrick’s Portrush, St Mary’s Cushendall, St Anne’s Kilrea, St Joseph’s Banagher, St Patrick’s Dungiven and St Canice’s, Limavady.

Find out more about the charity’s presence in Causeway Coast and Glens, by going to www.svpni.co.uk or email [email protected]

