Register
BREAKING
Alison Stewart with Mayor Steven Callaghan pictured at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on SaturdayAlison Stewart with Mayor Steven Callaghan pictured at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday
Alison Stewart with Mayor Steven Callaghan pictured at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday

In pictures: Mayor's tea party raises funds for his chosen charity RNLI

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council held another fundraiser this weekend for this chosen charity – the RNLI.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT

Cllr Steven Callaghan welcomed guests to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church to raise funds for the charity.

Here’s a look at some of the fun...

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Steven Callaghan and guests at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday

1. Event

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Steven Callaghan and guests at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Leslie and Janet McKay with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

2. Event

Leslie and Janet McKay with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Mr and Mrs Evans with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

3. Event

Mr and Mrs Evans with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Violet Hunter, Cllr Steven Callaghan, Maud Mitchell and Cllr Sandra Hunter pictured at the Mayor's fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday

4. Events

Violet Hunter, Cllr Steven Callaghan, Maud Mitchell and Cllr Sandra Hunter pictured at the Mayor's fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MayorRNLICauseway CoastGlens Borough Council