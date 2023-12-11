The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council held another fundraiser this weekend for this chosen charity – the RNLI.
Cllr Steven Callaghan welcomed guests to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church to raise funds for the charity.
Here’s a look at some of the fun...
1. Event
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Steven Callaghan and guests at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday
2. Event
Leslie and Janet McKay with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday.
3. Event
Mr and Mrs Evans with Mayor Steven Callaghan at his fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday.
4. Events
Violet Hunter, Cllr Steven Callaghan, Maud Mitchell and Cllr Sandra Hunter pictured at the Mayor's fundraising Tea Party for his charity RNLI, held at Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Saturday