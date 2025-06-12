In pictures: members of Cookstown Floral Art Club celebrate their 40th anniversary

Mrs Denise Campbell, chairperson, welcomed everyone present especially, special guests on the evening, Mrs Phyllis Boyd President of NIGFAS, Mr James Burnside President of NAFAS and Councillor Eugene McConnell Chair of MUDC.
James Burnside demonstrated two beautiful floral designs alongside Denise Campbell, who created a superb contemporary design.
All attendees were delighted to take home a Cookstown Floral Art Club pen and a 'Ruby Red' gladiolus bulb.
Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebration of Cookstown Floral Art Club are, from left, Denise Campbell, Eugene McConnell, Phyllis Boyd and James Burnside.
Members of Cookstown Floral Art Club pictured at the 40th anniversary meal.
Enjoying the anniversary meal at The Braside.
Some of the people who attended the anniversary meal.
