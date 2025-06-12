In pictures: members of Cookstown Floral Art Club celebrate their 40th anniversary

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Cookstown Floral Art Club recently celebrated 40 years since its formation with a very successful Ruby Anniversary Dinner in the Braeside.

Mrs Denise Campbell, chairperson, welcomed everyone present especially, special guests on the evening, Mrs Phyllis Boyd President of NIGFAS, Mr James Burnside President of NAFAS and Councillor Eugene McConnell Chair of MUDC.

James Burnside demonstrated two beautiful floral designs alongside Denise Campbell, who created a superb contemporary design.

All attendees were delighted to take home a Cookstown Floral Art Club pen and a 'Ruby Red' gladiolus bulb.

Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebration of Cookstown Floral Art Club are, from left, Denise Campbell, Eugene McConnell, Phyllis Boyd and James Burnside.

Floral art club mark ruby anniversary

Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebration of Cookstown Floral Art Club are, from left, Denise Campbell, Eugene McConnell, Phyllis Boyd and James Burnside.

Membersof Cookstown Floral Art Club pictured at the 40th anniversary meal.

Floral art club mark ruby anniversary

Membersof Cookstown Floral Art Club pictured at the 40th anniversary meal.

Enjoying the anniversary meal at The Braside.

Floral art club mark ruby anniversary

Enjoying the anniversary meal at The Braside.

Some of the people who attended the anniversary meal.

Floral art club mark ruby anniversary

Some of the people who attended the anniversary meal.

