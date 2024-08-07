IN PICTURES: Members of PSNI take on abseil of Fairhead in aid of Air Ambulance

Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:11 BST
Members of the PSNI recently took on a hair-raising abseil to raise funds for a ‘vital charity we use often’.

A total of 38 police officers, staff, their families and friends took part in an abseil on Tuesday, August 6, at Fairhead for Air Ambulance NI.

They abseiled a total of 98 feet down the sheer cliff face in both the sunshine and rain.

A spokesperson said: “PSNI wouldd like to thank Revive North Coast for making this happen and for keeping us safe!

“Air Ambulance NI rely solely on fundraising from the public and this is a vital charity we use often within the PSNI.

"This is a charity which relies on donations to save lives. All participants have seen the amazing work and witnessed the life saving skills administered by the Air Ambulance Paramedics and Doctors!

"To date we have raised £5,100 for the charity on our fundraising page.”

Members of the PSNI, staff, family and friends took part in a fundraising abseil down Fairhead to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Members of the PSNI, staff, family and friends took part in a fundraising abseil down Fairhead to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Members of the PSNI, staff, family and friends took part in a fundraising abseil down Fairhead to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Members of the PSNI, staff, family and friends took part in a fundraising abseil down Fairhead to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Members of the PSNI, staff, family and friends took part in a fundraising abseil down Fairhead to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

