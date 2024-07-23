Members of Bushmills RBL gathered on Saturday, July 20, at the spot of the crash in 1942 to honour the memory of the two airmen, one from New Zealand and one from Australia.

It was on Monday, July 20th, 1942 that a Wellington bomber took off from Aghanloo, near Limavady. Aghanloo was one of the first airfields built for Bomber Command in World War II.

The bomber was on a low flying training exercise and, while the pilot attempted to establish his position in low cloud and poor visibility, the aircraft flew into the ground and caught fire.

The aircraft crashed at 4.10pm north east of the Giant’s Causeway.

Pilot Officer Wilson Twentyman, New Zealand Air Force, aged 26, was flight captain and the other pilot was Sergeant Vernon Pither, Royal Australian Air Force, aged 28.

Both men died instantly and are buried at Drumachose (Christ Church) Church of Ireland Churchyard, Limavady.

