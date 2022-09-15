IN PICTURES: Memorial service held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
The Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion held a service at the city’s war memorial on Wednesday evening (September 14) to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:18 pm
Representatives of the Legion laid wreaths, whilst the Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Scott Carson, laid a floral tribute on behalf of the city,
A short Act of Remembrance was held, with singing led by the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir.
