Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Members of Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion with Mr. Freddie Hall, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim & The Rev Nicholas Dark Branch Chaplain at the Act of Remembrance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Memorial service held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion held a service at the city’s war memorial on Wednesday evening (September 14) to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 2:18 pm

Representatives of the Legion laid wreaths, whilst the Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Scott Carson, laid a floral tribute on behalf of the city,

A short Act of Remembrance was held, with singing led by the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir.

1.

Brian Dean, Jacqueline Landa and Stuart Adams laid a wreath on behalf of Lambeg Orange & Blue Flute Band. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo Sales

2.

These young girls laid flowers in Remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo Sales

3.

Representatives of the UDR Association laid a wreath at the war memorial in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo Sales

4.

The Mayor laying a Floral Tribute on behalf of the City. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IIScott CarsonLisburnRoyal British LegionRepresentatives
Next Page
Page 1 of 3