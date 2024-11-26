IN PICTURES: Men's Health event held in Dunloy to mark Men's Mental Health Awareness Month

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:47 BST
To mark Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens was delighted to attend the first ever ‘Men’s Night’ in Dunloy on November 22.

The event was hosted by Dunloy Stronger Together and took place in St Joseph’s Parish Centre.

As well as the Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, over 300 men from across the community come together to listen, learn and enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

The night included talks from GAA football manager and former player Oisin McConville, former Northern Ireland international footballer Keith Gillespie and ‘The Mental Health Fellow’ Joe Donnelly.

