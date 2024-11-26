The event was hosted by Dunloy Stronger Together and took place in St Joseph’s Parish Centre.
As well as the Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, over 300 men from across the community come together to listen, learn and enjoy the evening’s entertainment.
The night included talks from GAA football manager and former player Oisin McConville, former Northern Ireland international footballer Keith Gillespie and ‘The Mental Health Fellow’ Joe Donnelly.
To mark Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, was delighted to attend the first ever ‘Men’s Night’ in Dunloy on Friday 22nd November. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
To mark Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, was delighted to attend the first ever ‘Men’s Night’ in Dunloy on Friday 22nd November. Speakers included Oisin McConville, Keith Gillespie and Joe Donnelly. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL
