Shortlisted athletes, teams, coaches and others from across the Borough’s sporting community gathered at The Galgorm Resort & Spa, Ballymena, to contend the awards across eight categories.

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the annual event recognises outstanding achievements and service in sport locally and shines a light on MEA’S committed sports people and volunteers who dedicate themselves day and daily to being the best they can be.

Hosted by TV presenter Claire McCollum, the awards were sponsored by Ryobi; Pollock Lifts; Wilson's of Rathkenny; Sign Time; Stirling Trophies; McCadden; P&O Ferries; Curran Court Hotel; Balon Sportswear; Larne Credit Union.

The full list of winners is:

Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Skye-Leigh Haighton

School Sporting Performance - Ballymena Cúhulainns (Dunclug College & St Patrick’s College)

Sportsperson/Team with a Disability - Claire Taggart

Manager/Coach of the Year - Barry Clarke

Community Participation - The Dojo

Team of the Year - Larne FC

Services to Sport - Davy Ross

Sportsperson of the Year - Adam Courtney

Bursaries were awarded to Josh McClune and Hollie Murdock. This is now the fifth year of sponsorship from Balon Bespoke Sport and Leisurewear. Each worthy recipient receives £250 worth of leisurewear.

It was also a very special night for Ballymena-born footballer and guest of honour Steven Davis who was awarded Hall of Fame status thanks to his amazing contributions to football both locally and internationally.

Attending the event was Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Bréanainn Lyness, who commended the borough’s players, athletes, coaches, managers, volunteers and administrators for their hard work, dedication and determination.

He said: “I want to congratulate all the nominees this year, your relentless hard work, perseverance, and commitment is an inspiration and embodies the true spirit of excellence. The strength of our community lies not only in our athletes but also in the unwavering support provided by coaches, managers, and volunteers. Their love of sport and dedication behind the scenes ensures the success of our sports programs and the realisation of our athletes' full potential.

"And congratulations to the winners - your outstanding performances and achievements have set a new benchmark for success. You have shown what is possible with determination, skill and a relentless pursuit of greatness. We celebrate your success and look forward to seeing what you will accomplish in the future.

"I would also like to say a special thank you to Steven Davis for attending tonight’s awards ceremony - we are so very proud of all your achievements and no doubt you will continue to share your passion and knowledge for football both locally and internationally for many years to come.”

1 . Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards Steven Davis who was awarded Hall of Fame status. Photo: MEA BC

2 . Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards Manager/Coach of the Year Barry Clarke with John Wilson of Wilson’s of Rathkenny. Photo: MEA BC

3 . Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards School Sporting Performance Ballymena Cúhulainns (Dunclug College & St Patrick’s College) with Jill Kennedy from Ryobi Aluminium Photo: MEA BC