In pictures: Mid Ulster BB enjoy a busy week of activities at their 67th camp in North Wales

The Mid-Ulster Battalion of The Boys' Brigade recently spent their 67th annual camp at Prestatyn on the coast of North Wales.

The main party arrived at the well-situated and well-equipped site around lunchtime on Saturday July 15 and a total of just over 75 boys, officers and friends enjoyed a marvellous week's fun and fellowship despite the somewhat mixed weather conditions.

The companies represented were: 1st Aughnacloy and Ballymagrane, 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castledawson, 1st Culnady, 1st Dungannon, 1st Maghera, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore and 1st Stewartstown.

This year the Battalion was also pleased to have a representation from 1st Tamlaght O’Crilly Company.

Sunday morning saw the entire camp attend Deva Evangelical Church with the Battalion Colour carried by James Ferguson and Daniel Ballantine under the C.O., Gordon Watterson. The parade to church was admirably led by the Mid-Ulster Battalion BB Band which proved a big attraction to some of the locals who were out and about on the Sunday morning.

Monday afternoon was spent at Zip World near Blaenau Ffestiniog where the Boys had an opportunity to try out underground golf in a slate mine. On Tuesday, all of the boys and a number of officers headed to Liverpool where a tour of Anfield was arranged, a “once in a lifetime” experience for all the Liverpool FC fans.

On Wednesday the boys attended the nearby Ninja Tag course in Rhyl which saw some very energetic competition between the senior boys and the junior officers. On Thursday all of the campers headed to nearby Llandudno where the boys enjoyed the toboggan run down the Great Orme and bought souvenirs in the many gift shops. Friday was spent at Alton Towers where everyone enjoyed the numerous rollercoasters and other attractions.

On Saturday morning sad farewells were said to Prestatyn. The tired but happy campers reached Mid Ulster on Saturday evening with a host of memories about enjoyable events and entertaining friends to treasure for a lifetime.

The Battalion is very thankful to all those who made Prestatyn 2023 another outstanding B.B. camp and in particular to Mrs S. McMenemy (Moneymore) who provided each camper with a mineral to accompany their Sunday Lunch, as well as to coach driver, Mr David Thompson.

1 . Mid Ulster BB annual camp Members of the Battalion during their visit to Anfield, home of Liverpool F.C. Photo: David Cupples

2 . Mid Ulster BB annual camp he best Orderly Tent was Tent E with the awards being presented by Lynn Mullan. Photo: David Cupples

3 . Mid Ulster BB annual camp Both the Table Quiz and the Table-Tennis competition were won by Tent D and the awards were presented by Jacquie McClay. Photo: David Cupples

4 . Mid Ulster BB annual camp The football and volleyball competitions were won by Tent C and the awards were presented by Anna Farley. Photo: David Cupples