In pictures: Mid Ulster Boys' Brigade return home from 68th annual camp with a 'host of memories'

The main party arrived at the well-situated site on Saturday afternoon and over 60 Boys, Officers and friends enjoyed a marvellous week's fun and fellowship in reasonably good weather.

The Companies represented were: 1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane, 1st Bellaghy, 1st Caledon, 1st Castledawson, 1st Culnady, 1st Maghera, 1st Magherafelt, 1st Moneymore, 1st Newmills, 1st Stewartstown and 1st Tamlaght O’Crilly.

Sunday morning saw the entire camp attend Light Church which meets inside the stadium of AFC Fylde. Yet again, the parade to church commenced at the campsite and was admirably led by the Mid-Ulster Battalion BB Band along with the Battalion Colour carried by James Ferguson. We received a very warm welcome from the congregation at Fylde and the Pastor, Dan Belshaw, delivered a very challenging address. In the evening everyone joined together to worship on the campsite in a Service conducted by our Camp Chaplain, Garth Fulton.

Morning and evening prayers took everyone on a tour of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Throughout the week the campers learned that the whole Bible points to Jesus who is the Way, the Truth and the Life. These Devotions and all the activities of the Camp were upheld in prayer at the Prayer Meetings, which were took place each evening. During the week the Campers donated a very generous total of £438.63 for B.B. missionary work.

One of our Officers, Ian McCullough (1st Moneymore), reached a personal milestone as he attended his 50 th Battalion Camp this year. To mark this remarkable achievement and to recognise his many years of service to the Mid-Ulster Battalion Camp, Ian was presented with an inscribed clock and we all enjoyed a celebratory cake.

The daily routine of camp ran smoothly with the 7.45 a.m. reveille ensuring everyone was up to prepare for tent inspection and most people asleep by mid-night. During the week the Boys participated in inter-tent sports competitions in Football, Volleyball and Table Tennis.

After lunch on Monday, the coach transported all the Campers to the Arcade Club in Bury where the Boys all enjoyed the numerous arcade games spread across three levels of a warehouse. Tuesday saw all of the Boys and a number of Officers go to Manchester to attend a “Hundred” cricket match at the Old Trafford cricket ground where the Oval Invincibles defeated the Manchester Originals with the final ball of the innings.

Following the match, the Boys had an opportunity to stop off at the Old Trafford football stadium and do some shopping at the Trafford Centre. On Wednesday afternoon the Boys headed off to Manchester again, this time to visit the National Cycling Centre where everyone had the opportunity to participate in BMX cycling on the International BMX track. On Thursday morning the “farmer boys” had an amazing experience by

visiting the nearby Pemberton farm and shop and meeting the YouTube legend Tom Pemberton himself. Later on Thursday evening all of the Campers visited the renowned Blackpool Tower Circus. Friday was spent at the nearby Blackpool Pleasure Beach where everyone enjoyed the numerous rollercoasters and other attractions. On Friday evening, the Campers and some of the Officers had another great experience when they attended the EFL Championship match at Deepdale in Preston between Preston North End and Sheffield United, with the visitors winning by 2 goals to nil.

Throughout the week Boys and Officers alike enjoyed many activities, including a Table Quiz which was as challenging and entertaining as always with the eventual winners being the Junior Officers, closely followed by Tent F. An Olympics Challenge event was won by Tent B and Anne Houston presented the awards.

The prestigious Tent Inspection Competition resulted in a very high standard all week. Tent F emerged as eventual winners and tent commander Glenn Caldwell (1st Moneymore) collected the J.I. McMenemy shield which was presented by Ian McCullough. The other tent members were Mark Atkins (1st Caledon), Adam Bradley (1st Castledawson), Jack Hanthorn (1st Caledon), Dylan Kerr (1st Magherafelt) and Finlay Kerr (1st Magherafelt).

Tent F were also victorious in the Football competitions. The Junior Football personality for the tournament was Harry Davidson (1st Magherafelt) and the Senior Football personality was Daniel Fullerton (1st Castledawson). Anne Houston presented the awards.

Tent B under the command of Matthew Chambers (1st Moneymore) won both the Table Tennis and Volleyball competitions. The other tent members were Noah Graham (1 st Magherafelt), Reuben Patterson (1st Newmills), Luke Fulton (1st Castledawson) and Matthew Glasgow (1 st Magherafelt). The Junior Table Tennis personality was Robin McClay (1st Magherafelt) and the Senior Table Tennis personality was Ewan Brown (1st

Newmills) with Doreen Bruce presenting the awards. The Junior Volleyball personality was Luke McNicholl (1st Castledawson) and the Senior Volleyball personality was Harry Coalter (1st Caledon) with Anne Houston presenting the awards.

Tent E commanded by Nathan Robinson (1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane) were deemed to be the best Orderly Squad. This Tent also included James Fullerton (1st Bellaghy), Jake Chambers (1st Moneymore), Thomas Hutchinson (1st Magherafelt), Joel Brown (1st Magherafelt) and Jack Kelso (1st Tamlaght O’Crilly). The Best Junior Orderly was Jack Cunningham (1st Culnady) and the Best Senior Orderly was Alfie Kinghan (1st Newmills). Lynn Mullan presented the awards.

On Saturday morning, the Campers again said sad farewells to Kirkham. The tired but happy Campers returned to Mid-Ulster late on Saturday evening with a host of memories about the enjoyable events and entertaining friends to treasure for a lifetime. Plans are already well under way for the 2025 camp when the Battalion will (DV) once again visit the Isle of Wight.

The Battalion is very grateful to all those who made Kirkham 2024 another outstanding B.B. camp and in particular to Mrs. S. McMenemy (Moneymore) who provided each camper with a mineral to accompany their Sunday Lunch and our excellent coach driver for the week, Mr David Thompson from ATP Travel.

1 . Mid Ulster BB camp Members of Mid-Ulster Battalion Boys' Brigade pictured at their annual camp in Kirkham, near Blackpool. Photo: Supplied

2 . Mid Ulster BB camp Campers pictured during the visit to Pemberton's Farm shop and Dairies. Photo: Supplied

3 . Mid Ulster BB camp Tent B were winners in the Table-tennis and Volleyball competitions. The Tent Commander was Matthew Chambers, 1st Moneymore Co., and the awards were presented by Doreen Bruce. Photo: Supplied

4 . Mid Ulster BB camp The best Orderly Tent was Tent E under the command of Nathan Robinson, 1st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane Co., and the awards were presented by Lynn Mullan. Photo: Supplied