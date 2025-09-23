In pictures: Mid Ulster businesses take first steps into AI with sold-out Dungannon event

The AI Acceleration Tour, delivered by the AI Collaboration Centre (AICC) in partnership with the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership, was designed to make AI more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses. The half-day event offered practical advice, real-life examples and expert-led interactive workshops to business owners with no technical background required.

Led by AICC’s expert Data Scientists, the interactive sessions explored what AI is (and what it isn’t), how to assess a business’s readiness for AI and how to adopt AI responsibly. Attendees left with actionable insights on how to begin integrating AI into their day-to-day operations.

Councillor Frances Burton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, added: “Mid Ulster has a strong and resilient business community. This event demonstrated how embracing innovation such as AI can help future proof our enterprises and maintain our competitive edge. We are proud to support initiatives that give local businesses the knowledge and tools to thrive, and we look forward to welcoming the return of the AI Acceleration Tour to Mid Ulster in February 2026, encouraging even more SMEs to take part and benefit”.

Businesses also learned how to access the AICC’s Transformer Programme which offers 20 days of fully funded hands-on support to help SMEs embed AI in their business. In addition, local business support organisations were on hand to share information about funding and resources available to help companies on their AI journey.

Donnacha Kirk, Deputy Director of AI Technology and Research Services, AICC commented: “Our goal is to ensure businesses in Northern Ireland are equipped for the future, and events like this are vital in opening the door to new technologies. We were delighted to partner with Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership to offer a practical and inspiring introduction to AI that will undoubtedly spark innovation across the region.”

Due to the popularity of the event, the AI Acceleration Tour will return to Mid Ulster in February 2026. Businesses interested in learning more about AI or future events can visit www.aicc.co or follow the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) on LinkedIn.

