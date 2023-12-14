Mid Ulster District Council recently held a Staff Recognition event at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, to recognise staff members for their achievements and celebrate long service of up to 40 plus years.

Staff members who have recently completed a new qualification, spearheaded or contributed to successful projects that have led to nationally recognised awards, or have dedicated 30 years or more to serving our communities within our legacy and current Councils, or within Planning, were recognised at the event.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said he was struck by just how many staff had put in such an effort to “go that extra mile.”

He said: “One of the most striking stats from today is that, for those long service awards we’re presenting, when you add up the number of years served by everyone altogether it amounts to some two thousand, seven hundred years given in total to making sure we are delivering for our residents."

1 . Staff recognised Pictured with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy and Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh are members of staff from Mid Ulster District Council who received an award for completing a course or qualification. Photo: MUDC

2 . Leadership and management award Pictured with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy and Chief Executive, Adrian McCreesh are members of staff from Mid Ulster District Council who received an award for completing the I.L.M Level 3 Award in Leadership and Management. Photo: MUDC

3 . HomePlace staff Pictured with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, Councillor Nuala McLernon and Councillor Eimear Carney are members of staff from Seamus Heaney HomePlace, including centre manager, Brian McCormick, who completed Autism Impact awards and who helped achieve the Sandford Award for Heritage Education 2023. Photo: MUDC

4 . Burnavon team Pictured with the Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, Councillor Nuala McLernon and Councillor Eimear Carney are members of staff from the Burnavon Theatre who received World Host Business Recognition awards. Photo: MUDC