In pictures: Mid Ulster ladies inspired at first International Women’s Day Event in Killyman

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, is not just a call to recognise progress but to push forward with greater urgency. It reminds us that while we have come a long way in advancing gender equality, there is still work to be done. Women and girls continue to face barriers—whether in the workplace, in leadership roles, in education, or in their daily lives. If we truly want an equal society, we must act now to break these barriers, amplify women's voices, and ensure opportunities for all."