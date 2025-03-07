In pictures: Mid Ulster ladies inspired at first International Women’s Day Event in Killyman

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:01 BST
Mid Ulster District Council held its first event in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025 at the Old Rectory, Killyman.

The sold-out event included speakers, Angeline Murphy, designer, textile artist, marketeer and passionate advocate for sustainability and well-being, and Shelley Cowan, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and award-winning advocate for accessibility, inclusion, and innovation and Carol Doey acted as MC.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, is not just a call to recognise progress but to push forward with greater urgency. It reminds us that while we have come a long way in advancing gender equality, there is still work to be done. Women and girls continue to face barriers—whether in the workplace, in leadership roles, in education, or in their daily lives. If we truly want an equal society, we must act now to break these barriers, amplify women's voices, and ensure opportunities for all."

All money raised was donated to Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, is pictured at the Council’s first International Women’s Day event at the Old Rectory, Killyman with speakers Angeline Murphy and Shelley Cowan, MC Carool Doey and Mathilda Taulbutt from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, is pictured at the Council's first International Women's Day event at the Old Rectory, Killyman with speakers Angeline Murphy and Shelley Cowan, MC Carool Doey and Mathilda Taulbutt from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women's Aid.

Shelley Cowan speaks to the audience at last night’s International Women’s Day event.

Shelley Cowan speaks to the audience at last night's International Women's Day event.

Pictured enjoying the Council’s first International Women’s Day event.

Pictured enjoying the Council's first International Women's Day event.

Pictured enjoying the Council’s first International Women’s Day event.

Pictured enjoying the Council's first International Women's Day event.

