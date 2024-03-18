In pictures: Mid Ulster ladies inspired at International Women’s Day events

The first event took place at the Royal Hotel with speakers, Lynda Bryans, Journalist and Course Director at Belfast Metropolitan College and Jade Bradley, Burnout Recovery Specialist, Nutritionist and Health Coach.
The second event was held in the Ryandale Inn with speakers, Vivian McKinnon, Award-Winning Public Speaker and Post Traumatic Growth Specialist and Tara Grimes, Nutritionist and accredited Personal Trainer.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Deputy Chair, Councillor Meta Graham and speakers, Lynda Bryans, Nichola Simpson, Carol Doey and Jade Bradley, at the first International Women’s Day event at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown. Photo: Submitted
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Deputy Chair, Councillor Meta Graham, Councillor Frances Burton, Councillor Deirdre Varsani, Tara Grimes, Nichola Simpson, Vivian McKinnon and Carol Doey at the second International Women’s Day event at the Ryandale Inn, Moy. Photo: Submitted
Guests who attended the event in Ryandale Inn, Moy. Photo: Submitted
Some of the guests who attended the event in Ryandale Inn, Moy. Photo: Submitted