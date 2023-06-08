In pictures: Mid Ulster SVP volunteers are congratulated on their efforts at Members' Day

More than 120 St Vincent de Paul members from across the North Region joined yesterday to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and learn of the inspirational work being undertaken by SVP across Northern Ireland, at the Society’s annual Members’ Day.

The occasion marked significant membership milestones for 12 members, who were presented with special commemorative certificates and medals. Between them they have devoted over 150 years of selfless service to SVP in their local community.

The international charity, which has home visitation at its core, is the largest voluntary charity on the island. The Society is committed to social justice, alleviating poverty and empowering the most vulnerable of people, and its members left the event truly empowered and uplifted from the day’s celebrations.

Mary Waide, Regional President of St Vincent de Paul for the North Region, said: “As SVP Regional President it was a great privilege to welcome everyone to Members’ Day and to celebrate our volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. Our volunteers’ compassion and commitment is incredible as they play an invaluable role in the Society and are the very fabric of the Vincentian family. We are extremely proud of our volunteers and I know that so many of those who attended Members’ Day left feeling inspired for the future and the contribution they have made and will continue to make through SVP in the heart of their own community. The atmosphere in the room was brimming with positivity and it was testament to the enduring spirit of kindness that lies at the heart of SVP in the North Region.”

The celebratory atmosphere was filled with countless heartfelt stories, shared memories, and expressions of gratitude. Attendees were deeply moved by the genuine connections and lifelong bonds that have been forged through their shared commitment to service.

SVP volunteers are the backbone of the Society, offering their time, skills, and compassion to uplift the lives of individuals and families facing impossible choices. Today's event served as a reminder of the transformative power of volunteerism and the profound difference it can make in the lives of others. If you would like to find out more about becoming a member of SVP, or if you would like to seek help from the Society, please visit www.svp.ie, email [email protected] or tel 028 9035 1561.

