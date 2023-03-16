The community of Moira came together on Wednesday evening (March 15) as a mark of respect for baby Frank Michael McIlduff who died in a tragic traffic collision last week.

The one-year-old baby boy from Lurgan died at the scene of the incident involving a lorry at Meeting Street. His grandmother was seriously injured.

The candlelit vigil was organised so people could unite in support those affected by the tragedy and the wider community.

Moira Community Association facilitated the event, inviting ‘people of all faiths, religions, non-faiths, and spiritualities’.

Local clergy and public representatives were among those who gathered in the rain in the centre of the village.

Bringing the vigil to a close, Alderman Owen Gawith, chair of the community association, described the turnout as “marvellous” and thanked everyone who came along to show their support for the little boy’s family, and also to those who had led the event.

"We hope and trust your presence here will have been of some small comfort to the family and to everyone involved in the tragedy,” he said.

Ald Gawith also thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraiser organised by the community association to help the family.

This is open until 12 midnight on Saturday, March 18. Anyone who wishes to make a donation can find the link here.

"We know some of you have been extraordinarily generous already,” he said.

Meanwhile, Poole’s Supervalu in Moira has organised a charity raffle to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI following the tragedy. Giant Lindt bunny and bear teddies are the first and second prizes and the winning tickets will be drawn on Friday, March 24.

1 . Moira vigil In attendance at the vigil in Moira. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

2 . Moira vigil A section of the large crowd gathered for the Moira vigil. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

3 . Moira vigil Taking part in the vigil in Moira as a mark of respect for baby Frank Michael McIlduff. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

4 . Moira vigil The vigil was facilitated by Moira Community Association. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.