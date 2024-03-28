IN PICTURES: More success for north coast cheerleaders at Ice Frost Fest competition

They’ve done it again! North coast’s Nemesis and and Cheer have returned from their second competition of the season with a huge array of trophies.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:48 GMT

ICE Frost Fest took place at Antrim Forum last month and the Coleraine cheerleaders achieved the following results:

Tiny Storm 1st; Mini Raine 3rd; Mini Hurricane 1st; Youth Blizzard 4th; Youth Stunt Snipers 1st; Poppy & Ellia Duo 3rd; Holly & Olivia Duo 2nd; Faye & Phoebe Duo 1st; Mini Stunt Venom 1st.

Molly youth solo 1st; Emily mini solo 2nd; Imogen junior solo 2nd; Kerry senior solo 3rd; Lauren senior solo 2nd; Explosion junior stunt 1st; Assassins senior stunt 2nd; Lauren and Kerry duo 1st; Senior Cyclones 5th; Junior Heatwave 6th; Open Thunder 1st.

Head Coach Shania Watton said: “Massive well done to all of our athletes! Super proud of all of our athletes and coaches for their hard work at this competition and all year round. Huge thank you for all the support from our wonderful parents and families.”

Tiny Storm - Isla Selfridge, Rowan Turner, Sasha Hall, Matilda Dalzell, Georgia Laverty, Scarlett Courtney, Lola Ramsey, Frayah Hall, Pyper Hunter, Francesca Giffin,

One of the Junior Stunt Explosion team flying high. The full team is Matilda Kane, Quinn McMullan, Ella McDowell, Leah Baird

Mini Raine - Farrah Campbell, Maci Boyle, Ruby Hayes, Emily Davison, Evie McKeown, Fariyah Newman, Cora Cairns, Mahleia McNeill, Isla Evangelista

Youth Stunt Snipers - Poppy Calvin, Ellia Watt, Olivia Harper, Avery McMullan, Megan Mulholland

