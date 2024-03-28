ICE Frost Fest took place at Antrim Forum last month and the Coleraine cheerleaders achieved the following results:
Tiny Storm 1st; Mini Raine 3rd; Mini Hurricane 1st; Youth Blizzard 4th; Youth Stunt Snipers 1st; Poppy & Ellia Duo 3rd; Holly & Olivia Duo 2nd; Faye & Phoebe Duo 1st; Mini Stunt Venom 1st.
Molly youth solo 1st; Emily mini solo 2nd; Imogen junior solo 2nd; Kerry senior solo 3rd; Lauren senior solo 2nd; Explosion junior stunt 1st; Assassins senior stunt 2nd; Lauren and Kerry duo 1st; Senior Cyclones 5th; Junior Heatwave 6th; Open Thunder 1st.
Head Coach Shania Watton said: “Massive well done to all of our athletes! Super proud of all of our athletes and coaches for their hard work at this competition and all year round. Huge thank you for all the support from our wonderful parents and families.”