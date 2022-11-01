Register
In pictures: Mosside WI get ready for Christmas

The ladies of Mosside WI had a very enjoyable meeting recently learning how to get Christmas ‘all wrapped up’.

By Una Culkin
15 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 12:25pm

Rebecca Horton showed them how to wrap gifts, particularly those awkward presents such as bottles, teddy bears, books and sweet tins.

She also made gift tags and accessories for a final flourish. Doreen Patton thanked Rebecca for her informative evening.

The evening’s competition was for a nice sheet of paper which was won by Kathleen Taggart and Elaine McConaghie. A delicious supper was provided by Mary and Ruth McCracken.

1. Mosside WI

Lorna Laverty, Doreen Patton and Teresa Patton

2. Mosside WI

Rebecca Horton has Christmas all wrapped up!

3. Mosside WI

Gift wrapping ideas for Mosside WI

4. Mosside WI

Mosside WI Ladies watching how to gift wrap

