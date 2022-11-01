In pictures: Mosside WI get ready for Christmas
The ladies of Mosside WI had a very enjoyable meeting recently learning how to get Christmas ‘all wrapped up’.
By Una Culkin
15 minutes ago
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 12:25pm
Rebecca Horton showed them how to wrap gifts, particularly those awkward presents such as bottles, teddy bears, books and sweet tins.
She also made gift tags and accessories for a final flourish. Doreen Patton thanked Rebecca for her informative evening.
The evening’s competition was for a nice sheet of paper which was won by Kathleen Taggart and Elaine McConaghie. A delicious supper was provided by Mary and Ruth McCracken.
