In pictures: Mosside WI hold AGM

President Mary McCracken welcomed members and introduced Lorna McClure who presided over the AGM to elect a new committee and President.

She thanked the outgoing President and committee for all their hard work for the past year.

A new committee was elected – Elaine McConaghy, Lena McKeeman, Teresa Patton, Lorna Laverty, Doreen Patton, Louise Wright and Mandy Christie. The new President of Mosside WI is Betty Scott. Lorna also presented all the awards, trophies and prizes for the past year.

1. INCR MOSSIDE WI 13-Betty Scott thanking Lorna McClure, Irene Nevin & Irene Munnis.JPG New President Betty Scott thanking Lorna McClure, Irene Nevin and Irene Munnis for their help in presiding over the AGM Photo: s Photo Sales

2. INCR MOSSIDE WI 12-Craft Cup - Doreen Patton.JPG Craft Cup won by Doreen Patton Photo: s Photo Sales

3. INCR MOSSIDE WI 7a-Annie Todd Award (Ballymoney Show) - Mandy Christie, Doreen Patton, Roberta Morrison, Eileen White, Lorna Laverty, Kathleen McConaghie, Teresa Patton & Amanda Hanna (missing).JPG Annie Todd Award (Ballymoney Show) - won by Mandy Christie, Doreen Patton, Roberta Morrison, Eileen White, Lorna Laverty, Kathleen McConaghie, Teresa Patton and Amanda Hanna (missing from picture) Photo: s Photo Sales

4. INCR MOSSIDE WI 10-Lorna McClure installing our new President Betty Scott.JPG Lorna McClure welcoming new President Betty Scott Photo: s Photo Sales