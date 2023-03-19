Register
Four generations of the Martin family who visited the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day. Included from left are, Emma Black, Caroline Scott, Ethan Scott (four months) and Mary Martin, great grandmother. PT12-237,

In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

Mums of all ages enjoyed their special day on Sunday and the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was especially busy as families spent time together over a meal.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2023, 19:31 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 19:37 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the Seagoe to catch up with some of those celebrating Mother’s Day at the hotel.

Mum Kala Guiney was taken out for dinner at the Seagoe Hotel to celebrate Mother's Day by dad Philip and children Christine (10) and Matthew (8). PT12-249.

1. Lots of love for mum

Mum Kala Guiney was taken out for dinner at the Seagoe Hotel to celebrate Mother's Day by dad Philip and children Christine (10) and Matthew (8). PT12-249. Photo: Tony Hendron

Christine Sommerville, Bette Lyttle and Alyssa Lyttle who enjoyed a Mother's Day meal at the Seagoe Hotel. PT12-250.

2. Ladies who lunch

Christine Sommerville, Bette Lyttle and Alyssa Lyttle who enjoyed a Mother's Day meal at the Seagoe Hotel. PT12-250. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Reid-Martin family who celebrated Mother's Day at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown. PT12-242.

3. Family get-together

The Reid-Martin family who celebrated Mother's Day at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown. PT12-242. Photo: Tony Hendron

Simon Meredith and son, Miles took mum, Courtney out to the Seagoe Hotel on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day. PT12-243.

4. Treat for mum

Simon Meredith and son, Miles took mum, Courtney out to the Seagoe Hotel on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day. PT12-243. Photo: Tony Hendron

