Mums of all ages enjoyed their special day on Sunday and the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was especially busy as families spent time together over a meal.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the Seagoe to catch up with some of those celebrating Mother’s Day at the hotel.
1. Lots of love for mum
Mum Kala Guiney was taken out for dinner at the Seagoe Hotel to celebrate Mother's Day by dad Philip and children Christine (10) and Matthew (8). PT12-249. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Ladies who lunch
Christine Sommerville, Bette Lyttle and Alyssa Lyttle who enjoyed a Mother's Day meal at the Seagoe Hotel. PT12-250. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Family get-together
The Reid-Martin family who celebrated Mother's Day at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown. PT12-242. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Treat for mum
Simon Meredith and son, Miles took mum, Courtney out to the Seagoe Hotel on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day. PT12-243. Photo: Tony Hendron