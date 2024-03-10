In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

Mums of all ages enjoyed their special day on Sunday and one particularly popular spot for a family get-together was the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by at lunchtime to capture these memorable moments on Mother’s Day 2024.

Sara McSherry and her sons Cody and Matthew pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day. PT11-263.

Sara McSherry and her sons Cody and Matthew pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day. PT11-263.

Getting together at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day are from left, Mark and Nisa Litter, Carol Devlin and Thomas Litter. PT11-274.

Getting together at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day are from left, Mark and Nisa Litter, Carol Devlin and Thomas Litter. PT11-274.

Betty McGeown, left, and Sinead Nixon pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mothering Sunday. PT11-275.

Betty McGeown, left, and Sinead Nixon pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mothering Sunday. PT11-275.

Pictured before their Mother's Day lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are members of the Johnston family including from left, Ava (2), dad, Kyle, baby Jude (11 weeks), mum, Janine and gran, June Bryce. PT11-261.

Pictured before their Mother's Day lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are members of the Johnston family including from left, Ava (2), dad, Kyle, baby Jude (11 weeks), mum, Janine and gran, June Bryce. PT11-261.

