In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by at lunchtime to capture these memorable moments on Mother’s Day 2024.
1. Mother's Day
Sara McSherry and her sons Cody and Matthew pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day. PT11-263. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Mother's Day
Getting together at the Seagoe Hotel on Mother's Day are from left, Mark and Nisa Litter, Carol Devlin and Thomas Litter. PT11-274. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Mother's Day
Betty McGeown, left, and Sinead Nixon pictured at the Seagoe Hotel on Mothering Sunday. PT11-275. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Mother's Day
Pictured before their Mother's Day lunch at the Seagoe Hotel are members of the Johnston family including from left, Ava (2), dad, Kyle, baby Jude (11 weeks), mum, Janine and gran, June Bryce. PT11-261. Photo: Mother's Day