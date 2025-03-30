In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
Mums of all ages enjoyed their special day on Sunday and the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was especially busy as families spent time together over a meal.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch up with some of those celebrating Mother’s Day at the hotel.

Three generations celebrating Mother's Day at the Seagoe Hotel from left, Sinead Nixon, Betty McGeough and Ciara Fitzpatrick. PT13-236.

Celebrating Mother's Day are the Bambrick family including from left, Dany, Jack (6), Jamie, Caiden (2), Heather and Michael. PT13-224.

Celebrating Mother's Day are from left, Marshall Bleakley, Laura Trueman, Lewis Trueman (6), Emily Trueman (4), Daniel Trueman (1), Neil Trueman and Debbie Bleakley. PT13-223.

Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel for a Mother's Day meal are from left, Kerri Wilson, Diane Murdoch, Alfie Murdoch (8) and Linda Russell. PT13-222.

