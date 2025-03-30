In pictures: Mother's Day celebrations at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch up with some of those celebrating Mother’s Day at the hotel.
1. Mother's Day
Three generations celebrating Mother's Day at the Seagoe Hotel from left, Sinead Nixon, Betty McGeough and Ciara Fitzpatrick. PT13-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother's Day are the Bambrick family including from left, Dany, Jack (6), Jamie, Caiden (2), Heather and Michael. PT13-224. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Mother's Day
Celebrating Mother's Day are from left, Marshall Bleakley, Laura Trueman, Lewis Trueman (6), Emily Trueman (4), Daniel Trueman (1), Neil Trueman and Debbie Bleakley. PT13-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Mother's Day
Pictured at the Seagoe Hotel for a Mother's Day meal are from left, Kerri Wilson, Diane Murdoch, Alfie Murdoch (8) and Linda Russell. PT13-222. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.