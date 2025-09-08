In pictures: Movie mayhem brings big screen magic to Maghera Walled Garden

The free family event, organised by Mid Ulster Council, welcomed hundreds of visitors eager to enjoy an afternoon of film-inspired fun.

From 12 noon to 4 pm, the Walled Garden buzzed with themed zones, live activities, and non-stop entertainment for children of all ages.

The event featured immersive experiences inspired by movie favourites:

The Greatest Showman Zone – families joined circus workshops, marvelled at roaming magicians, and were greeted by a lively ringmaster.

Jurassic Park Zone – guests encountered a towering T-Rex, met baby dinosaurs, tried fossil making, and grabbed photos at the Jurassic Jeep booth.

Fantasy Zone – Glinda the Good Witch led rock painting and messy play sessions, alongside appearances from Stitch and a Minion.

Outdoor Fun – inflatable games, a climbing wall, sporty challenges,

Food traders kept visitors fuelled with BBQ favourites, sweet treats, coffee, and ice cream.

1 . Magical memories Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Frances Burton, welcomed families to a spectacular afternoon of movie magic at the Movie Mayhem event in the Walled Gardens in Maghera. Photo: Supplied

