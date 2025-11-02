In Pictures: Multi-Cultural Day celebration at Presentation Primary School in Portadown

The school was packed with families, members of the community and guests from the political and educational world for the celebration.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured these images from the special event.
1. Multi-Cultural Day
Pupils of Presentation Primary School who took part in the special event pictured with, back row from left, Gavin Fox, school principal; Councillor Jessica Johnston, ABC Council, Deputy Mayor; Eoin Tennyson MLA, and Nicola Mahood, community development manager, ABC Council. PT43-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Multi-Cultural Day
Soma Dutta demonstrates Mexican dance at the Presentation Primary School Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-246. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Multi-Culture Day
Some of the entainers who took part in the Multi-Culture Day including from left, Luke McFarlane, Stella Tsang and Seamus O'Labhradha of Artseka Flying Dragons and Soma Dutta. PT43-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Multi-Cultural Day
Pupils in traditional dress representing East Timor at the Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-251. Photo: TONY HENDRON