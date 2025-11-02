In Pictures: Multi-Cultural Day celebration at Presentation Primary School in Portadown

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:22 GMT
Creativity was to the fore as Portdaown’s Presentation Primary School hosted its first Multi-Cultural Day.

The school was packed with families, members of the community and guests from the political and educational world for the celebration.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured these images from the special event.

Pupils of Presentation Primary School who took part in the special event pictured with, back row from left, Gavin Fox, school principal; Councillor Jessica Johnston, ABC Council, Deputy Mayor; Eoin Tennyson MLA, and Nicola Mahood, community development manager, ABC Council. PT43-249.

1. Multi-Cultural Day

Pupils of Presentation Primary School who took part in the special event pictured with, back row from left, Gavin Fox, school principal; Councillor Jessica Johnston, ABC Council, Deputy Mayor; Eoin Tennyson MLA, and Nicola Mahood, community development manager, ABC Council. PT43-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Soma Dutta demonstrates Mexican dance at the Presentation Primary School Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-246.

2. Multi-Cultural Day

Soma Dutta demonstrates Mexican dance at the Presentation Primary School Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-246. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some of the entainers who took part in the Multi-Culture Day including from left, Luke McFarlane, Stella Tsang and Seamus O'Labhradha of Artseka Flying Dragons and Soma Dutta. PT43-253.

3. Multi-Culture Day

Some of the entainers who took part in the Multi-Culture Day including from left, Luke McFarlane, Stella Tsang and Seamus O'Labhradha of Artseka Flying Dragons and Soma Dutta. PT43-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pupils in traditional dress representing East Timor at the Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-251.

4. Multi-Cultural Day

Pupils in traditional dress representing East Timor at the Multi-Cultural Day. PT43-251. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice