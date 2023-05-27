In pictures: music in the air over Markethill as Mullabrack Accordion Band hosts 40th anniversary parade
Markethill was filled with the sounds of accordions, pipes, drums, flutes and silver bands on Friday evening as members of Mullabrack Accordion Band celebrated the outfit’s 40th anniversary.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 17:22 BST
The fine weather added to the occasion, encouraging a good turnout of spectators along the parade route.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this special night in the band’s history.
