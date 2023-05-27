Register
Eliza Compson (7) and Kaia Gowing who are leaders of Mullabrack Accordion Band pictured before the band's 40th anniversary parade in Markethill on Friday night. PT22-200.

In pictures: music in the air over Markethill as Mullabrack Accordion Band hosts 40th anniversary parade

Markethill was filled with the sounds of accordions, pipes, drums, flutes and silver bands on Friday evening as members of Mullabrack Accordion Band celebrated the outfit’s 40th anniversary.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 17:22 BST

The fine weather added to the occasion, encouraging a good turnout of spectators along the parade route.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this special night in the band’s history.

Mullabrack Accordion Band which celebrated its 40th anniversary with a well attended parade in Markethill on Friday night. PT22-201.

1. Memorable night

Mullabrack Accordion Band which celebrated its 40th anniversary with a well attended parade in Markethill on Friday night. PT22-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Ferguson family, Rebecca, Joan, Rachel annd Kenny pictured at the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. PT22-209.

2. Family night out

The Ferguson family, Rebecca, Joan, Rachel annd Kenny pictured at the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. PT22-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Young members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Tandragee who took part in the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Ebony Allen, Sophie Black and Lila McKee. PT22-212.

3. All smiles

Young members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Tandragee who took part in the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade. Included are from left, Ebony Allen, Sophie Black and Lila McKee. PT22-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Coffey family waiting for the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade on Friday night. PT22-210.

4. Waiting for the parade

The Coffey family waiting for the Mullabrack Accordion Band 40th anniversary parade on Friday night. PT22-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

