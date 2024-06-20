In pictures: Muslim community celebrate Eid-ul-Adha festival in Cookstown

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 12:35 BST
Cookstown Islamic community recently celebrated 'Eid-ul-Adha - the Sacrifice Festival - feeding the poor.

The event was held in Cookstown Community Centre and was attended by many different nationalities.

Many people travelled far to take part in the event and it turned out to be a memorable occasion for all.

Cookstown Imam Hafez Shoeb Ahmed welcomed everyone and explained the background to the celebration.

Thanks to the organiser, Kenan Kilic, along with other business partners and the women who did a fantastic job to make the event enjoyable.

Enjoying the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.

1. Islamic community celebrate festival

Enjoying the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

Pictured at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.

2. Islamic community celebrate festival

Pictured at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

Councillor Malachi Quinn speaking at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.

3. Islamic community celebrate festival

Councillor Malachi Quinn speaking at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

Members of the PSNI engaging with guests at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.

4. Islamic community celebrate festival

Members of the PSNI engaging with guests at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

