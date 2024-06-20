In pictures: Muslim community celebrate Eid-ul-Adha festival in Cookstown

The event was held in Cookstown Community Centre and was attended by many different nationalities.

Many people travelled far to take part in the event and it turned out to be a memorable occasion for all.

Cookstown Imam Hafez Shoeb Ahmed welcomed everyone and explained the background to the celebration.

Thanks to the organiser, Kenan Kilic, along with other business partners and the women who did a fantastic job to make the event enjoyable.

1 . Islamic community celebrate festival Enjoying the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

2 . Islamic community celebrate festival Pictured at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted

3 . Islamic community celebrate festival Councillor Malachi Quinn speaking at the Eid al-Adha festival event in Cookstown Community Centre.Photo: Submitted