The project, which was officially launched on August 14, represents the second stage of improvement works to Clyde Park. The initial stage, which was completed in February 2024 saw the introduction of a walking and cycle path located at pitch one.

Stage two of the project has added a similar path located at the second pitch which now doubles the safe outdoor space available for walking and cycling. Both exercise paths are linked, with the newly updated area also benefiting from outdoor seating located between the pitches.

The work was made possible with thanks to the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme and marks completion of Phase 2 of the Garvagh Masterplan at Clyde Park. Its completion will help ensure both residents and visitors to the area can enjoy the outdoors, while exercising by walking or cycling on an accessible and user-friendly surface.

Several other villages across Causeway Coast and Glens have already benefitted from similar investment secured through the programme, which is run in partnership with the Department for Communities (DfC), Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “I hope this second new accessible path will encourage residents and visitors to Garvagh to get outside for daily exercise and that it will help everyone enjoy the outdoors and also a healthier lifestyle.

“The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme is very welcome support for people living in rural areas, thank you to our partners for providing this funding and also to Council officers for their oversight and completion of this important project.”

Visiting the path Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I was delighted that my Department was able to contribute £85k towards this fantastic scheme in Garvagh and it was a pleasure to see first hand the public out enjoying these new facilities. Projects such as this are a great example of how departments and local government can work together to improve the local environment for the community to enjoy.”

Under the programme, projects have also been delivered in Armoy, Cushendall, Mosside, Magilligan, Greysteel, Dervock, Kilrea and Rasharkin. In addition, projects to create new and enhanced facilities are currently underway in Bushmills, Dernaflaw and Dungiven - to be completed later this year.

1 . NEWS The new all ability cycle and walking path has officially opened at Clyde Park in Garvagh. Pictured are Christine McClements with Lilia, Kathleen Davidson and Mary Connor walking along with new pathway. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has completed a new all ability cycle and walking path for local residents to enjoy at Clyde Park, Garvagh. Pictured at the opening are Brenda and daughter Kate McShane enjoying the games. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Pictured at the opening are Jessica and Hannah Scott enjoying the games. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL