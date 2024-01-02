Geoff Bell led a total of 70 swimmers into Carnlough harbour for the 52nd year of the annual New Year’s Day charity swim which raised more than £3,000 on the day..

A large number of spectators turned up to support the swimmers raising funds for the Ballymena Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association, with visitors from as far away as Australia.

Geoff who has taken part in all the 52 swims was accompanied by participants of all ages, including Hugo Carlin who took part in his first swim 51 years ago.

Billy McIlroy of the charity association said it was great to see so many family groups turning up including Bert Kernohan and family, Andrew Moss and family, Darren Donnell and family, Angela McClements and the Murphy family, the O’Rawe family, the Crawford family, the Erwin family, Raymond Abram and his young friends Lucas and Oliver McGarel.

"We must not forget Arthur Chatfield who was on his usual pilgrimage from Glasgow to take part,” added Billy.

"All participants were under the watchful eye of Members of the Larne branch of the St John Ambulance and our grateful thanks go to them for their dedication over the years.”

He also extended thanks to Billy McClelland and his team from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the erection and removal of the safety barriers as well as the cleanliness of the entrance steps and Carina Catterson for her assistance in keeping the paperwork up to date and to Andrew Miller and Ryan Abram of Carnlough Rowing Club for the use of the boat house changing facilities.

"Thanks to Darren and Caprice Donnell for the harbour collection; Grace Smyth and mum Sharon for organising the raffle; Simon Murphy and his dad for organising the coin nearest the bottle.The money raised by the three events was £547.56.

"Thanks to Sharon and Grace Smyth for collecting swimmers’ names and sponsorship. Sharon and Grace also presented the swimmers with their certificate and memento of the occasion; thanks to Ballymena Business Equipment for printing the certificates; Paul McWilliams Galgorm Trophies for the the mementoes; the Davidson family for the use of the lounge to hold the social event after the swim and to Henry Gale and Bernie for providing the music for the singing and dancing.

Swimmers recorded as having taken part were : Jay Atkinson, Laura Atkinson, Kathryn Kennedy, Ameilia Hood, Maddy Hood, Lynsey Crawford, Katie Crawford, Rachel Crawford,Clare Crawford, Harry Crawford, Lynsay Crawford, David Crawford,David Coulter, Simon Murphy, Scarlett Murphy, Stuart Gilmore,Josh McCrory, Ollie McCrory, Dana Kernohan, Charlotte Selby, Kane McIlroy, Paul Gowdy, Angela McClements, Megan Murphy, Hanna Anderson, Alister Neeson, Audrey Moss, Andrew Moss, Jamie Moss, Paul Murdoch, Kyral McPeake, Jacob Ryan, Lily Ryan, Arthur Chatfield, Mark McConnell, Raymond Abram, Lucas McGarel, Oliver McGarel, Tommy Close, Ellie Rose Boyd, Keri Boyd, John Boyd, Andrew Kernohan, Hugo Carlin,Ryan McFadden, Lewis Kernohan, Paul O’Rawe, Anthony O’Rawe, Scott Gilmore, Nathan McCall, Keno Friche, Chrissy McMaster, Willy Whelan, Philip Metcalfe, Tomas Erwin, Daniell Erwin, Nicole Erwin, Jonny Erwin, Joe Rocks, Mark McBurney, Darren Donnell, Jason Connon, Mike Marshall ,Richard Bonnar, Adam Neill, Geoff Bel, Victoria Wallace, Lyndsey Crawford, Jonny McMaster, Chrissy Trainer.

1 . New Year's Day swim Leaping into 2024 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

2 . New Year's Day swim Taking a dip for the Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

3 . New Year's Day swim There was a good crowd of supporters for those taking part in the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press