This was the 53rd year of the annual event, which saw Geoff Bell leading a total of 97 swimmers at 12 noon into the harbour to the cheers of many spectators.

Geoff, who has taken part in all the previous swims, was accompanied with the young generation very much on show as well as the not so young.

Those participating and not for the first time included Hugo Carlin who took part in his first swim 52 years ago.

Families were very much in evidence including Bert Kernohan and family, Andrew Moss and family, Darren Donnell and family, Angela McClements and the Murphy family, the O’Rawe family, the Crawford family, the Erwin family, the Ash family and Raymond Abram and his young friends.

In attendance on his yearly pilgrimage from Glasgow was Arthur Chatfield who this time was accompanied by his family Lyra Chatfield, Alana Rodgers, Scott Williamson, Kyle Williamson, Jay Williamson and Raymond Chatfield.

There was the usual large number of spectators with lots of visitors from further afield among them.

All participants were under the watchful eye of members of the Larne Branch of the St John Ambulance the organisers extend their grateful thanks to them for their attendance over the years.

Following the swim, everyone enjoyed a social event under the leadership of Bert Kernohan, which gave the opportunity for some to show off their dancing skills and a choir singing competition.

The treasurer reported the magnificent sum of £3,195 was raised on the day and with more sponsorship to come in, it is expected the 2024 total of £5,396 will be reached.

The organisers extend their thanks to all who took part and their supporters and to everyone who helped make this year’s swim such a success.

1 . New's Year Day swim Megan Clements from Ballymena takes part in the charity New's Year Day swim in Carnlough harbour. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

2 . New's Year Day swim Taking the plunge during the charity New's Year Day swim in Carnlough harbour, Co. Antrim. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

3 . New's Year Day swim Sisters Patricia Cowan and Mandy Clark take part in the charity New's Year Day swim in Carnlough harbour. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker