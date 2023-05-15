Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

In pictures: NW200 exhibition attracts bike fans from all over the world

The North West 200 exhibition in Ballymoney Museum has been attracting road racing fans from all over the world.

By Una Culkin
Published 15th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:21 BST

Visitors were invited to come and explore the world of racing through bikes, photographs, helmets, programmes.

There was an opportunity to find out about local riders, through interactive helmets, objects and panels featuring Richard Creith from Bushmills, George Brockerton from Coleraine, and James McKane from Dervock.

Visitors from Germany, pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Picture Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia

1. Exhibition

Visitors from Germany, pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Picture Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia Photo: s

Bobby Burns pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

2. Exhibition

Bobby Burns pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia

Museum Officer, Joanne Honeyford, who was instrumental in setting up the NW200 Exhibition pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

3. Exhibition

Museum Officer, Joanne Honeyford, who was instrumental in setting up the NW200 Exhibition pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia

Former racer, John McCann from Ballintoy, who competed six times at the NW200 as well as other road racing venues in the 70's, pictured at the Exhibition The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

4. Exhibition

Former racer, John McCann from Ballintoy, who competed six times at the NW200 as well as other road racing venues in the 70's, pictured at the Exhibition The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BushmillsColeraineDervock