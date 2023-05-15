The North West 200 exhibition in Ballymoney Museum has been attracting road racing fans from all over the world.
Visitors were invited to come and explore the world of racing through bikes, photographs, helmets, programmes.
There was an opportunity to find out about local riders, through interactive helmets, objects and panels featuring Richard Creith from Bushmills, George Brockerton from Coleraine, and James McKane from Dervock.
Visitors from Germany, pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Picture Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia Photo: s
Bobby Burns pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia
Museum Officer, Joanne Honeyford, who was instrumental in setting up the NW200 Exhibition pictured at the The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia
Former racer, John McCann from Ballintoy, who competed six times at the NW200 as well as other road racing venues in the 70's, pictured at the Exhibition The North West 200 - Then & Now exhibition held Ballymoney Museum organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Photo: Sammy McMullan /McAuley Multimedia