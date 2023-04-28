The 2023 Lurgan Show has been officially launched at a reception hosted by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Tim McClelland.
One of the longest established one-day shows in Ireland, dating back to May 1912, Lurgan Show features a wide variety of classes including horse and pony, cattle, sheep, donkeys, poultry and goats along with driving classes, trade stands, home industries, vintage vehicles, dog classes and pet show.
Being held in Lurgan Park on Saturday, June 3, the show will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm.
1. Special guest
Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with, second right, Wesley Ashton, CEO, Ulster Farmers Union. Included are John Harrison, Winston Humphries, show chairperson and Michelle Doran, show secretary. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
2. Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund guests
Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with representatives of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. They are, from left, Johney Gardiner, Winston Humphries, show chairperson, Trevor Kinkaid, Banbridge Group, and trustee, Susan Kee. chair NIKRF, Michelle Doran, show secretary and Stephen Kelly. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
3. Carriage driving enthusiasts
Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Tim McClelland with representives of the carriage driving section, Mark Baxter, Kenneth Johnston, David Johnston, Paul Trimble, Richard Caddoo and Joseph McAleese. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
4. Poultry section members
Lurgan Show President, William Gibson, Chairperson, Winston Humphries and Poultry Section members with Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins